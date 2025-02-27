Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 195.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

PC Connection Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

