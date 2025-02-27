Ieq Capital LLC Has $487,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

