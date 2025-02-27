Ieq Capital LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

