Ieq Capital LLC Has $524,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 286,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.