Ieq Capital LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Iridium Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iridium Communications by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

