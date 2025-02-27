Ieq Capital LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

