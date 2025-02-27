Ieq Capital LLC Has $591,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,825.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

