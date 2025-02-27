Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

