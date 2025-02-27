Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $192.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

