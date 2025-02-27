Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $151.11 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

