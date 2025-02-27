Ieq Capital LLC Invests $495,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

