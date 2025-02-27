Ieq Capital LLC Invests $549,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Veritex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

