Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,935,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $287.38 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.