Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.3 %

NTB stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

