Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $1,370.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,328.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,293.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,460.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.