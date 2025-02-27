Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 13,233 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.