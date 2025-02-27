Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,330 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.