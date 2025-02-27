Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 410.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

