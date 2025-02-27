Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,336 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,336 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1,680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,471 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after purchasing an additional 707,379 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

