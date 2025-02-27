Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,997 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $531.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

