Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NRG Energy by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 10.6 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

