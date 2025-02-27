Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

