Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,995,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $139.18 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $330.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

