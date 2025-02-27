Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after buying an additional 278,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after buying an additional 271,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,074,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

