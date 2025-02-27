Ieq Capital LLC Takes $420,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

