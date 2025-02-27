Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.