Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.
Clear Secure Price Performance
NYSE YOU opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 58.14%.
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
