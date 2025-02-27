Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,128.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94,363 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on RF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
