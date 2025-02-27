Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,128.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94,363 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.