Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. FMR LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,859,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4,762.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,295,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 337.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Citigroup cut First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,024.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,072.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,505.73 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

