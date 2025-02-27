Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $103.08 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.