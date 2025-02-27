Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,756 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

