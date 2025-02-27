Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

