Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPG. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $585.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

