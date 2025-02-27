Iveda Solutions Dismisses Existing Auditor and Appoints New Accounting Firm

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: IVDA) announced significant changes to its independent auditing arrangements. On February 21, 2025, the company terminated its relationship with Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP as its registered public accounting firm, effective immediately.

According to the filing, during Kreit’s review of the Company’s interim periods in 2024, there were no disagreements on matters of accounting principles, financial statement disclosures, or auditing procedures that would have necessitated any adverse reporting or disclosure. The Company also stated that there were no events pertaining to the items described in SEC Regulation S-K’s Item 304(a)(1)(v).

Following the dismissal, Iveda Solutions appointed Weinberg & Company, P.A., Certified Public Accountants as its new independent registered public accounting firm for the years ending December 31, 2024 and 2023. The appointment came after a review and recommendation by the Company’s Committee. The filing noted that during the two most recently completed fiscal years, the Company had not engaged Weinberg for consulting on matters related to specific transactions, audit opinions, or financial reporting issues.

Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP provided a letter to the SEC addressing the Company’s disclosures, which is attached as an exhibit to the filing.

The changes come as part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to align its financial reporting and auditing practices with current regulatory standards.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Iveda Solutions’s 8K filing here.

