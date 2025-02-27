Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

