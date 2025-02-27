JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $5,042,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

