JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

