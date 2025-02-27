Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,017.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

In other news, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

