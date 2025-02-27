L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

