Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.