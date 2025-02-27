Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $188.60 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 323487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.54.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.