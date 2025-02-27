Matthews International Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2025 – Matthews International Corporation announced today that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired in connection with the planned sale of its interest in SGK Brand Solutions. The transaction will involve the sale of the SGK stake to a newly established entity formed by affiliates of SGS & Co, which is set to combine the SGK and SGS businesses.

Get alerts:

According to the company’s press release issued on February 25, 2025, the parties involved anticipate that the closing of the transaction will occur in the next quarter, pending the receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

Matthews International, a global provider known for its memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, highlighted the move as part of its broader strategic initiatives. The transaction is expected to enhance the company’s focus on its core business segments while supporting its ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality products and services globally.

The company’s filing on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission corroborated the details provided in the press release, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. Further information regarding the transaction, including certain forward-looking statements, is contained within the press release and associated documentation.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider the usual risks and uncertainties associated with such transactions, as outlined in Matthews International’s recent public disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Matthews International’s 8K filing here.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Further Reading