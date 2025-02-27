Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $673.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,068,173.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,030 shares of company stock valued at $525,952,077 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

