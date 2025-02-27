Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in creating and supporting virtual worlds, augmented reality, and other immersive digital experiences. These stocks typically include firms in the technology, gaming, and entertainment sectors that develop platforms, hardware, or software to enable the growth of interconnected virtual environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. 164,196,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,970,750. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.06. 876,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.26. 712,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,412. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.75.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 179,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,051. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 1,363,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

