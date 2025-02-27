Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,619,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,291,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,759 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 23.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 22,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

