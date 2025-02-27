Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

