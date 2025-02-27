Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 80,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,130,000 after buying an additional 79,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $498.05 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

