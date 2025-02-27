M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

