N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 704 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 159,966 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,864,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,143 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 701.2% during the second quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.