New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,914 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.58 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 619.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

