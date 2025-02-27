New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.